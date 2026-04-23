Joy Mellera is a ROW manager at Hetch Hetchy Water & Power, a division of San Francisco Public Utilities Commission and has been with the organization since 2020. She has nearly 15 years of industry experience and has previously served as a senior consulting utility forester and operations manager. Mellera is ISA Tree Risk Assessment Qualification-certified, an ISA Utility Specialist, and a California Licensed Landscape Contractor. She holds an associate’s degree in environmental science and fine arts from Columbia College and a bachelor’s degree in sustainable horticulture from Oregon State University.