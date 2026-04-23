Alex Kemp is the vice president of system operations and program execution for Hydro Ottawa. He has more than 18 years of experience in the utility sector.

Combining a background in electrical engineering technology with an MBA, Alex bridges technical expertise with advanced strategic decision-making and business analytics.

Throughout his career with both Hydro Ottawa and Hydro One, Alex has established a proven track record of driving operational excellence, safety protocols and large-scale organizational transformation. Committed to continuous innovation, Alex remains focused on meeting the evolving needs of the energy landscape.