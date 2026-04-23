Cassie Bond, GISP, is the Geospatial Manager for Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC where she leads GIS and remote sensing initiatives supporting electric utility vegetation management programs across North America. She oversees LiDAR analytics, vegetation risk modeling and ArcGIS Enterprise implementations used by vegetation managers, foresters and field operations teams. She holds an MS degree in Forest Resources from Clemson University. She regularly presents at industry events including the Esri User Conference, Esri IMGIS and Trees & Utilities. She can be reached at [email protected]