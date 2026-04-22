Mike Wade
Mike Wade is President and CEO of Wild Rice Electric Cooperative in Mahnomen, Minnesota, where he leads operations that deliver safe and reliable electric service across a large rural service territory. Wade has worked in the electric cooperative industry since 1989 and previously served as CEO of Central Wisconsin Electric Cooperative. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Texas Tech University and works closely with utility partners to strengthen system reliability, operational efficiency, and long-term infrastructure planning for cooperative members.