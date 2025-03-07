T&D World Podcast: Powering the Future: The Evolution of Grid Strategy & Data-Driven Utilities

In this episode of T&D World Live we sit down with Elizabeth Cook, Vice President of Technical Strategy for Association of Edison Illuminating Company, to explore the transformation of the power grid and the crucial role of integrated system planning. Elizabeth shares insights from her two-decade career in the energy industry, covering topics such as the convergence of transmission and distribution, the power of data-driven decision-making, and how utilities can break down silos to enhance efficiency and reliability. She also discusses leadership mindsets, the role of emerging technologies, and how the next generation of energy professionals can prepare for a rapidly evolving landscape. Tune in for a deep dive into the future of electricity delivery!