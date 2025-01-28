Terna Receives Green Light on Electricity Grid Streamlining Project in Pescara and Chieti Province

The Italian Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security have approved Terna’s project to streamline the electricity grid in the Municipalities of Pescara and Cepagatti (Pescara province) and San Giovanni Teatino (Chieti province).

The project, in which the company will invest approximately $11.48 million, involves partial burying of the 132 kV FS Pescara-FS Roseto electricity line. A new 7 km underground cable connection will be installed between Pescara and Cepagatti.

The infrastructure will allow over 6 km of overhead power lines to be demolished, and 27 pillars, currently crossing densely populated areas, to be removed. The intervention will not only improve the efficiency and safety of the local grid but also solve any existing interferences with the Pescara-Chieti railway line.

The project falls within the broader streamlining plan, linked to the activation of the Italy-Montenegro (Monita) submarine connection. Terna and the interested entities have worked together to optimize the initial project and meet the needs of local communities.

Terna will begin the executive design and the preliminary activities necessary to begin the works, scheduled to start in 2026.