Transforming Energy Systems: Insights from CERAWeek 2026

At CERAWeek 2026, Black & Veatch highlighted growing demand for infrastructure across the power, fuels, water and digital sectors, as utilities and other energy stakeholders face increasing pressure to deliver systems that are reliable, resilient and scalable.

Company leaders pointed to rising electricity demand driven by artificial intelligence, electrification and economic growth, alongside challenges such as aging grid infrastructure, supply chain constraints and workforce shortages. These factors are reshaping how energy and related infrastructure are planned and deployed.

For electric utilities, the shift is contributing to a greater focus on grid modernization, expanded energy storage and enhanced cybersecurity, as well as the need to accelerate project timelines. Infrastructure delivery—particularly around permitting, interconnection and construction capacity—was cited as a key constraint alongside technology development.

Black & Veatch emphasized a systems-based approach to infrastructure development, with increasing interest from clients in integrated solutions that connect generation, storage and power delivery rather than treating assets as standalone projects. The approach reflects broader industry efforts to manage growing system complexity while maintaining reliability and affordability.

The company also noted that natural gas continues to play a central role in supporting baseload power, while renewable energy deployment expands and new fuel sources emerge. Balancing these resources while ensuring projects can be built at scale remains a key consideration for utilities and developers.

Beyond the power sector, the discussion highlighted the interdependence of energy and water systems, particularly as water availability and cooling become more critical for power generation and industrial growth. The role of critical minerals and evolving fuel supply options was also identified as part of the broader infrastructure landscape.

Separately, Black & Veatch said it has realigned its business structure to better align with how clients plan and deliver infrastructure projects, bringing together capabilities across energy, water and industrial sectors to support more integrated project development and execution.