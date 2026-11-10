Grid Equipment Crunch: GE Vernova Investing $34.5M in Shreveport Facility Expansion to Scale Transformer Production

Power generation equipment manufacturer GE Vernova is investing $34.5 million to expand its transformer manufacturing operations in Shreveport, Louisiana, strengthening the company’s ability to support surging demand for critical grid infrastructure.

This investment builds on GE Vernova’s over five-decade manufacturing presence in Shreveport. The company will upgrade its 500,000-square-foot facility to produce the advanced electrical infrastructure needed to power modern energy systems and AI digital technologies.

According to a company release, the upgrades at the Shreveport plant will significantly increase the production of both its industrial and renewable energy transformers. This Shreveport expansion is projected to reach full capacity by 2028, creating 175 new jobs at the facility and adding to its workforce of over 630 existing positions.

Additionally, the Louisiana Economic Development estimates the expansion project will support 185 indirect jobs, bringing the potential overall impact to over 350 new opportunities across the Northwest Louisiana region.

“Electricity demand is growing, and transformers are part of the critical grid equipment essential to delivering the power our customers and modern economies depend on,” said Philippe Piron, CEO of GE Vernova’s Electrification segment, in a statement. “This investment builds on more than five decades of manufacturing expertise in Shreveport and strengthens our ability to support customers as they expand and modernize electrical infrastructure. It’s also an investment in the skilled workforce and local community that have been central to this facility’s success for generations.”