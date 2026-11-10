Grid Equipment Crunch: GE Vernova Investing $34.5M in Shreveport Facility Expansion to Scale Transformer Production
Power generation equipment manufacturer GE Vernova is investing $34.5 million to expand its transformer manufacturing operations in Shreveport, Louisiana, strengthening the company’s ability to support surging demand for critical grid infrastructure.
This investment builds on GE Vernova’s over five-decade manufacturing presence in Shreveport. The company will upgrade its 500,000-square-foot facility to produce the advanced electrical infrastructure needed to power modern energy systems and AI digital technologies.
According to a company release, the upgrades at the Shreveport plant will significantly increase the production of both its industrial and renewable energy transformers. This Shreveport expansion is projected to reach full capacity by 2028, creating 175 new jobs at the facility and adding to its workforce of over 630 existing positions.
Additionally, the Louisiana Economic Development estimates the expansion project will support 185 indirect jobs, bringing the potential overall impact to over 350 new opportunities across the Northwest Louisiana region.
“Electricity demand is growing, and transformers are part of the critical grid equipment essential to delivering the power our customers and modern economies depend on,” said Philippe Piron, CEO of GE Vernova’s Electrification segment, in a statement. “This investment builds on more than five decades of manufacturing expertise in Shreveport and strengthens our ability to support customers as they expand and modernize electrical infrastructure. It’s also an investment in the skilled workforce and local community that have been central to this facility’s success for generations.”
GE Vernova Transformers Shreveport LLC's existing facility is at 7000 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport. Planned improvements reportedly include new manufacturing equipment, process enhancements and supporting infrastructure across key production areas.
To secure the expansion, the state of Louisiana offered GE Vernova an incentives package that includes a $300,000 performance-based grant for site and infrastructure improvements. GE Vernova is also expected to participate in the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs as part of this agreement with Louisiana.
“Louisiana’s economic momentum is creating new demand across our economy, and we want the companies already invested in our state to be positioned to capture that growth,” said Louisiana Economic Development secretary Susan B. Bourgeois. “GE Vernova’s expansion strengthens that foundation in Shreveport, supporting long-term job growth and creating more opportunities for Louisiana workers.”
This expansion aligns with GE Vernova's broader strategy to invest nearly $1.3 billion across its U.S. manufacturing facilities and research centers between 2025 and 2028. This past July, GE Vernova began those efforts at its Pennsylvania Power Transmission manufacturing facility in Charleroi, 21 miles south of Pittsburgh. That $138 million expansion is part of an ongoing $166 million investment in Western Pennsylvania and is expected to create approximately 275 new jobs through 2028.
Earlier this year, GE Vernova completed its acquisition of the remaining 50% stake in Prolec GE, a major international manufacturer of electrical power transformers. The roughly $5.28 billion transaction closed in February following required regulatory approvals.
The Shreveport and Charleroi initiatives represent key milestones in GE Vernova’s push to boost domestic production of grid-essential equipment and shorten lead times for critical electrical infrastructure amid the nationwide AI-driven energy boom. Despite ongoing modernization efforts in the U.S., powering massive generation-load systems has placed pressure on grid operators to sustain high capacity, even with aging infrastructure.