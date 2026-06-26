New Report Analyzes U.S. Electricity Demand Growth and Grid Challenges

By 2030, ICF forecasts 445 GW of new U.S. generation capacity additions, and by 2035, U.S. electricity demand could experience a 39% increase, according to the new report, "Electricity Demand Growth: How Will the Grid Keep Pace?"

This report analyzes where the new load can connect, how quickly and at what cost. According to the research, many large loads are looking for service today, but infrastructure can take years to plan, permit, finance, interconnect and build.

"The next phase of the U.S. electricity demand growth will be defined less by how much demand rises and more by whether the power system can deliver," the report stated.

The research also identified regional differences in terms of electricity demand. For example, regions with high levels of data center activity, industrial expansion and electrification will experience the largest demand in both total demand and peak demand by 2035.

For example, in PJM, total electricity demand is expected to rise by 43% by 2035, while in NYISO, total demand is expected to rise by 14.3% over the same period.

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