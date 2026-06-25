ABB Deploys New Synchronous Condensers to Curb Large-Scale Power Fluctuations Amid AI Load Demands

Global tech company ABB is working to meet the growing demand for AI data centers, placing constraints on power grids. The company recently launched a pre-engineered program solution that it claims helps accelerate data center deployment and operation while ensuring stable power.

ABB states its synchronous condenser units look to address this specific challenge at the grid connection point. A solution that would help grid operators monitor and stabilize voltage and frequency in real time amid large-scale fluctuations in power demand.

As the company explains, these synchronous condensers operate as mechanical grid stabilizers. Operating without a primary mover (such as a turbine or engine), they absorb sudden load swings and prevent electrical disturbances from spreading across networks.

They help protect existing network stability by consuming small amounts of electricity—requiring zero fuel, compared to traditional turbines that generate new active power onto the grid.

This new fully integrated modular approach combines a pre-existing foundation with a built-in safety enclosure directly around the flywheel, according to the company. In doing so, ABB views this as a way to eliminate extra on-site safety barriers, removing the need for custom safety masonry work.

For operators, ABB sees its synchronous condensers as a clearer approach to address extensive timelines for utilities upgrading infrastructure, allowing them to meet stability requirements without redesigning core power systems while fast-tracking grid approval.

“As data centers become increasingly widespread and AI-driven demand increases, grid stability is becoming a fundamental requirement for ongoing expansion,” said David Bjerharg, business line manager of high-speed synchronous at ABB, in a statement. “This solution enables operators to connect faster, operate reliably from day one, and scale with confidence.”

As AI adoption accelerates globally, ABB highlights that data center capacity is expected to almost quadruple by 2030, creating a critical bottleneck for power stability.

In May, ABB unveiled a nearly $200 million investment in its medium-voltage manufacturing capabilities across Europe over the next three years to expand production capacity. This includes utilities, industry and growing data center markets.