SP Energy Networks Begins Five-Year $15.85 Billion Rewiring Program of Central and Southern Scotland Electricity Grid

SP Energy Networks has initiated its five-year $15.85 billion rewiring program of the central and southern Scotland electricity grid.

The T3 investment will not only experience 12 new major substations built, over 570 km of lines upgraded or replaced but also create 1,400 direct jobs and support over 11,000 more in the supply chain. The network overhaul will help increase grid capacity, strengthen Britain’s energy security, reduce constraint costs and help homes and businesses across the country move towards an all-electric future.

“The next five years are pivotal to achieving Britain’s clean power ambitions,” said Nicola Connelly, CEO of SP Energy Networks. “Between now and 2031 we are undertaking the biggest overhaul of the electricity grid since its inception, with tens of thousands of people helping transform and modernise aging infrastructure.”

Kirby Group Engineering, headquartered in Limerick, worked with SP Energy Networks for the last 13 years and has secured a place on its strategic framework. The company and 18 other suppliers will benefit from up to $7.13 billion in contracts over the next 10 years.

It has opened two offices in Scotland and has moved to a Glasgow office to include its expanding workforce on account of securing its order book. It employs 180 people, with 70 jobs already created and plans of more to come, due to the scale of investment.

Kirby’s apprenticeship program includes an additional three apprentices joining the Scottish team in 2026. In 2025 alone, Kirby had 10,000 apprentice hours for SP Energy Networks projects, almost three times 2023 levels and it is expected to grow in 2026.

“Through our strategic partnership with SP Energy Networks, we are expanding our operations, creating employment opportunities and scaling our training and development programs,” said Michael Murray, Power & Renewables Director, Kirby Group Engineering. “The delivery of this critical infrastructure upgrade is already creating high quality, skilled jobs and will leave a legacy of social value in communities across Scotland.”