Eaton and Tennessee Valley Authority to Repurpose Retired Bull Run Fossil Plant in Clinton, TN

Eaton has partnered with Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to repurpose its retired Bull Run Fossil Plant in Clinton, Tennessee into an asset supporting reliable and clean energy.

Eaton is providing the electrical and mechanical solutions required to convert one machine comprised of two generators into two 605 mega-volt amperes reactive (MVAR) synchronous condensers. This will help the Bull Run plant to add increased stability to the power grid.

“Synchronous condenser conversions are complex technical projects that require a high degree of specialized knowledge and project management capabilities,” explained Igor Stamenkovic, senior vice president and general manager for Eaton’s Electrical Engineering Services and Systems Division. “Through our approach and proven success helping other utilities across North America to support reliable and affordable power, we are confident this transformation will help enhance reliability and grid stability in the region.”

Additionally, Eaton is supplying essential electrical distribution and control equipment for the project, including medium-voltage variable-frequency drives, motor control centers, panelboards, relay panels and network automation hardware.