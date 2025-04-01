Avangrid True North Solar Farm Achieves Commercial Operation

Avangrid, an energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, has begun commercial operations at its 238 MWac / 321 MWdc True North Solar project.

The project plays a dual role in powering U.S. data centers to ensure grid reliability and strengthening Texas’s position in American energy production. It is delivering electricity to the Texas Grid and supporting Meta’s operations, including its upcoming data center in neighboring Temple, its second data center facility in Texas.

According to a recent report from the U.S. Department of Energy, data centers are expected to rise to 12% of U.S. power consumption by 2028, about three times as compared to the level in 2024.

While the project created about 300 jobs at the peak of construction, majority filled by people from the surrounding region, it also represents $369 million in investment in central Texas. It is projected to contribute over $40 million in property taxes throughout its lifetime, benefiting public services in Falls County and the surrounding communities, especially schools. The project also supports several permanent, full-time jobs for ongoing operations at the facility.

“True North will deliver significant additional revenue to Mart ISD, which we can use to improve the experience for all of our students for years to come,” said B. Springston, superintendent of schools at Mart Independent School District (ISD). “These funds help provide materials for STEM education and learning, materials for teachers, busing for students, updated athletic facilities for students and the community, and helps provide for the total well-being of our community."

Avangrid has partnered with New Mexico-based ARRAY Technologies, a supplier, to procure solar trackers for the project. Many of the project’s tracker materials were sourced from ARRAY’s Albuquerque, New Mexico facility and other regional supplier partners. Avangrid also worked with Black & Veatch, an engineering, procurement, construction and consulting (EPC) firm, to design and construct the solar project.

True North, with over 488,000 solar panels, will generate enough energy annually to power the equivalent of nearly 60,000 U.S. homes. With True North, Avangrid currently has seven projects in Texas with a combined installed capacity of nearly 1.6 GW. The projects represent over $2 billion in direct investment in the state, support over 65 full-time jobs, and have paid a combined $118 million in taxes since 2009.