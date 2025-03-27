Avangrid Deploys Generative AI Solution to Resolve Challenges at Operating Wind Facilities

Avangrid, a energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, has deployed a new solution, called First Time Right Autopilot (patent pending), to transform field operations for faster troubleshooting and optimized operational efficiency.

The solution provides generative artificial intelligence (AI) to Avangrid field technicians to help them identify and resolve issues on wind turbines, placing the turbines back into service quickly and ensuring that the facilities continue to generate electricity for homes, businesses, and industry across the country.

When field technicians encounter an issue, they connect the AI-powered autopilot integrated into their mobile device through voice or text. The solution collects relevant information to constrict the problem’s nature and scope before providing the technician with instructions, supported by relevant documentation or instructional videos. It sets a seasoned engineer next to the technician guiding them through the diagnostic process.

The tool was built using Amazon Bedrock, AWS’s service offering options of foundation models (FMs) from AI companies. Avangrid trained FM models with its knowledge base of Operations and Maintenance advanced engineering guides and processes. The tool helps field personnel make informed decisions faster and maximizes operational performance.

First Time Right Autopilot has been deployed to two Avangrid wind plants each in Iowa and New York. Avangrid not only expects to deploy the solution across its fleet later in 2025 but is also examining new ways to use the tool for improving business performance