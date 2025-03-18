Clarkson University Announces Two New Research Collaborations for Sustainable Power Grid in New York and New England

Clarkson University has announced two new research collaborations with the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) and Avangrid to enhance the sustainability and efficiency of the power grid in New York and New England.

These industry-sponsored projects will leverage the expertise of Clarkson faculty, Leo Jiang, Assistant Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, and Qingran Li, Assistant Professor of Economics and Financial Studies. The researchers will address critical challenges related to grid reliability, long-term capacity expansion, and real-time situational awareness of operational risks driven by uncertainties in renewable energy resources.

The research collaboration with the NYISO explores two key areas: evaluating the Value of Lost Load (VOLL) for New York consumers and developing a real-time risk assessment tool to aid grid operators in making informed decisions for reliable grid operation.

The first research thread will focus on quantifying the economic value of lost load from the perspective of electricity consumers, providing robust pricing signals that can incentivize additional generation capacity to mitigate load loss due to generation shortages.

The second thread aims to develop advanced tools for grid operators to visualize operational risks, including the timing and location of potential load loss events, and to support informed decision-making of remedy solutions, such as recommitting least-cost generation resources to ensure reliable grid operations.

"Our goal is to offer actionable insights that will enhance the grid's ability to adapt to dynamic conditions and ensure a reliable power supply for customers across New York State,” said Leo Jiang.

The collaboration with Avangrid focuses on assessing the value of increasing grid capacity in New York and New England. The project will quantify the social benefits of grid expansion and assist Avangrid in developing a cost-benefit analysis tool to guide future investments in grid infrastructure.

"Expanding grid capacity is not just about meeting growing energy demands; it's about creating a more sustainable and equitable energy future with a least-cost investment," said Qingran Li. "Our research will provide a comprehensive framework for evaluating the broader impacts of grid investments, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions that balance both economic and social considerations."

Both projects reflect Clarkson University's commitment to interdisciplinary research, bringing together faculty from diverse fields to develop innovative solutions for the private sector and to meet societal needs.

The projects will also engage undergraduate and graduate students, providing them with an experience in addressing real-world energy challenges. This collaborative approach not only promotes new research but also prepares the next generation of leaders in sustainable electricity systems of the future.