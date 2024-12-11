Intersect Power
On-site solar farm with battery storage
  1. Grid Innovations
  2. Generation and Renewables

Google Partners with Clean Energy Company to Co-Locate Generation, Storage with Data Centers

Dec. 11, 2024
Intersect Power will build the clean energy infrastructure, and Google will anchor these projects as the primary user, ensuring new data centers come online with their own dedicated clean power.

In a partnership that we may see more of, Google has teamed up with Intersect Power and TPG Rise Climate to fast-track the development of new data centers across the U.S., powered by clean energy, with a goal of driving $20 billion in renewable energy investments by the end of this decade. They’ve already started financing the first project, set to be up and running by 2026 and fully completed in 2027.

Here’s what is unique and what we knew might be coming: instead of building data centers and energy infrastructure separately, this partnership is co-locating them. By situating data centers right next to high-capacity, clean energy sources such as solar PV (plus battery storage), they’re cutting down on the need for long-distance transmission while making the grid more efficient and reliable. It might be a faster way to scale up data center capacity while considering sustainability.

“This is a whole new way for tech and energy providers to work together,” said Sheldon Kimber, Intersect Power’s CEO and founder. “We’re solving some of the biggest challenges in meeting the skyrocketing demand for electricity and AI growth by thinking creatively and working collaboratively.”

The growth of AI is creating an incredible opportunity to rethink how we develop data centers.

- Amanda Peterson Corio, Global Head of Data Center Energy at Google

Google’s Amanda Peterson Corio agrees. “The growth of AI is creating an incredible opportunity to rethink how we develop data centers,” she said. “By co-locating them with clean energy, we’re not just meeting electricity needs—we’re doing it sustainably and at scale. This partnership is just the beginning, and we’re excited to expand this model across the U.S. and beyond.”

Intersect Power will build the clean energy infrastructure, and Google will anchor these projects as the primary user, ensuring new data centers come online with their own dedicated clean power. TPG Rise Climate, along with other investors, is backing it with over $800 million in funding.

This partnership isn’t just about technology—it’s about making a difference in local communities too. By working closely with grid planners, operators, and local stakeholders, the projects aim to create jobs, boost tax revenue, and support community initiatives, all while advancing rural economic development.

 

Data Centers

Just_Super | E+ | Getty Images Plus
Photo 104750065 © Sashkinw | Dreamstime.com
About the Author

Nikki Chandler | Group Editorial Director, Energy

Nikki has 28 years of experience as an award-winning business-to-business editor, with 23 years of it covering the electric utility industry. She started out as an editorial intern with T&D World while finishing her degree, then joined Mobile Radio Technology and RF Design magazines. She returned to T&D World as an online editor in 2002 and now leads the content for EnergyTech, Microgrid Knowledge and T&D World media brands and supports Endeavor’s energy events, Microgrid Knowledge and T&D World Live. She has contributed to several publications over the past 25 years, including Waste Age, Wireless Review, Power Electronics Technology, and Arkansas Times. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a B.S. in journalism from the University of Kansas.

Email

Voice your opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of T&D World, create an account today!

Continue Reading

Sponsored Recommendations