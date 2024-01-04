Pumped Storage Hydropower: A Clean Energy Necessity

It’s no secret that the energy of the future will be increasingly powered by renewables. In fact, the U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates that the share of electricity from renewables will leap from 21% in 2020 to 42% in 2040.

That’s a major shift in how Americans’ lives will be powered as we move further into the 21st century. And while this change is welcome news for our environment, our fight against climate change, and the well-being of our communities - it also creates new challenges that we must work together to solve.

One of our greatest obstacles will revolve around enabling long duration energy storage. To put it simply, that means creating the right mix of renewables to make sure the lights stay on when the grid is tested by forces like extreme weather. There’s been a lot of fanfare around the growing promise of renewables like wind and solar. At National Hydropower Association (NHA), we also acknowledge their importance in a clean energy grid, but those alone won’t be enough.