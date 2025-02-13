Ferrovial Secures $286.37 Million Contract for Grain to Tilbury Electricity Infrastructure Upgrade Project from National Grid

Ferrovial, through its Construction business in the UK, has been awarded a $286.37 million contract by National Grid for the Grain to Tilbury electricity infrastructure upgrade project.

Th scheme will begin from early 2025 and run through Q1 2029. The project is part of a broader suite of infrastructure upgrades and reinforcements planned by National Grid as part of The Great Grid Upgrade.

The project to be delivered by a joint venture between Ferrovial Construction and BEMO (Ferrovial BEMO JV) includes construction of a 2.2 km high voltage (400 kv) cable tunnel and two 35 m deep shafts (15 m and 12 m diameter respectively), headhouses and Cable Sealing End (CSE) compounds. Ferrovial BEMO JV will employ advanced engineering techniques and technology to ensure the highest standards of safety and efficiency.

A Vertical Shaft Sinking Machine (VSM) will also be employed on the scheme. The VSM technology allows simultaneous excavation and installation of the final lining from the surface to help reduce construction time, minimize environmental impact and ensure safety throughout operation. The VSM can be used under groundwater and it is used for the second time in the UK.