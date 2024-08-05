Western Bay of Plenty Electricity Infrastructure Options Released

Transpower New Zealand has released its preferred options for upgrading electricity infrastructure in the Western Bay of Plenty, while public consultation on the options, developed jointly with local electricity distribution company Powerco, is open until September 10.

Transpower is working with Powerco to ensure a coordinated approach to deliver the long-term electricity infrastructure required to support the region.

“In the area covering Tauranga city and Kaitemako and extending to the west, our preferred option will improve electricity capacity and resilience by providing a new point of supply connected to the national electricity grid,” said Cobus Nel, Transpower Acting Executive General Manager - Grid Development. “The second piece of the puzzle is to improve electricity capacity in the area from Mt Maunganui to Te Puke and the coastal strip towards Papamoa and Wairakei, by upgrading the existing 110 kV transmission line from Kaitemako through to Te Matai, Okere and then Tarukenga.”

A new 110 kV transmission line from the existing Te Matai substation to Wairakei is also proposed to support planned and future growth in eastern corridor.

Powerco General Manager Electricity, Karen Frew, has requested the local community to review the plan and provide feedback.

The western corridor and eastern corridor solutions together create a proposed Western Bay of Plenty Development Plan to meet the electricity needs of the region into the future. The upgrade work is expected to start from 2027.