Screen Shot 2019-10-23 at 11.50.03 AM.png
Grid Innovations>Generation and Renewables

Prysmian and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Sign New Worldwide Agreement

The Prysmian Group will provide cable and assembly supplies for wind turbines in 2020.

Prysmian Group has been awarded a global contract to supply wind turbine tower and nacelle cables and assemblies by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

This award reaffirms Siemens Gamesa and Prysmian Group’s long and solid history of partnership in the wind industry and is an important step in increasing current and future growth opportunities.

The supply includes products and services from Prysmian Group’s wind portfolio of low voltage cables and assemblies for nacelle platforms, low voltage cables for towers and fully terminated medium voltage assemblies for towers, well renowned to be specifically designed and optimized to work with high torsion, mechanical and chemical resistance as well as wide temperature fluctuations. 

The award also reconfirms Prysmian's approach as a 360 deg partner in the renewable power industry, able to supply from turbine tower and nacelle cables, to inter-array and export cables, installation, project management and up to monitoring systems and solutions. In 2019 the Group has been awarded with several projects like Provence Grand Large, Vineyard Wind, DolWin 5 and Hollandse Kust Zuid III and IV.

Fully supported by R&D Centers located in each region, Prysmian Group works in close cooperation with customers to design and develop products that exceed requirements and expectations while maintaining the highest level of quality and service.

Thanks to a globally widespread production footprint, Prysmian Group is well positioned to support the supply and delivery of products to Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, namely from manufacturing units located in Europe, Asia and North America.

