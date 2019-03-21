E.ON Announces Start of Construction on South Texas Wind Farm

Peyton Creek Wind Farm, a 151 mW project in Matagorda County, Texas, is under construction, and E.ON expects to commission the project before the end of 2019.

"Peyton Creek will be our 24th wind project in North America and construction, along with our long-term operation of this project, will deliver clean, low-cost energy to South Texas and generate millions of dollars in tax revenue and land lease payments," says Silvia Ortin, chief operating officer for North America. "We appreciate the support of the local community and are excited to significantly diversify the tax base and employment opportunities in the area."

The project, located in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) south market, is powered by 48 3.15 mW turbines supplied by the Nordex Group and will generate enough electricity to power more than 45,000 homes. With the addition of Peyton Creek, E.ON will have a total capacity of more than 4,000 mW online in the United States.

"We welcome Peyton Creek Windfarm to the community," says Mike Ferdinand, Matagorda County Economic Development Corporation executive director. "This project brings diversification to our local energy sector and creates new investment that will enhance our tax base. We wish them well as they begin construction and operation in our great county."

E.ON recently completed another South Texas onshore windfarm, Stella, a 201 mW project in Kenedy County, Texas, at the end of 2018.

E.ON has developed, built, and operates more than 3,873 mW of solar, wind and energy storage projects across the United States, with more on the way.