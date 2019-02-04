Entergy Texas Joins Hands With MHPS Units to Boost Power Generation

For the third time in the last 22 months, a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, New Orleans, Louisiana, has selected two Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) gas-turbine generation units. Entergy Texas, Inc. has selected MHPS' technology to power its 993-MW Montgomery County Power Station (MCPS) near Willis, Texas. When it becomes operational in 2021, the plant will help reduce emissions and will generate reliable and affordable power for Southeast Texas.

“The Montgomery County Power Station will supply the energy to help our communities and customers prosper. This power plant will not only provide the needed generating capacity for Southeast Texas, one of the fast-growing regions in the U.S., but it’s another step in our ongoing effort to modernize Entergy‘s generating fleet to provide power more efficiently, affordably and with fewer emissions,” said Sallie Rainer, president and CEO of Entergy Texas.

“MHPS is proud to provide the advanced technology that Entergy Texas uses to serve the energy needs of Texans, helping fuel the economy, reduce emissions and save money for Entergy’s customers,” said Paul Browning, president and CEO of MHPS, Americas. “The power station will feature proven advanced-class gas-turbine technology to boost efficiency and reduce emissions. We will also incorporate MHPS-TOMONI digital capabilities to enhance connectivity with Entergy Texas. This allows us to use cloud-based big data analytics and machine learning to leverage the massive amounts of data that are generated during plant operations, driving optimum power-plant performance, flexibility and reliability.”

The Montgomery County Power Station will be one of the cleanest units in Entergy Texas’ generation fleet. The plant will feature a state-of-the-art emissions-control technology that will lower emissions compared with the existing fleet through the use of highly efficient, combined-cycle natural-gas turbines that are projected to save for Entergy Texas customers more than US$1 billion over the next 30 years.

MHPS leads the industry globally in advanced class gas turbines (ACGT). The MHPS-ACGT fleet sets a new standard for reliability and efficiency, lowering the cost of power for Entergy Texas customers. The two turbines to be installed at the MCPS are air-cooled versions of the highly reliable MHPS G-Series. “We appreciate the trust Entergy Texas has placed in MHPS technology,” Browning said, “As our industry transitions away from less efficient technology, we are leading the way. Our products are redefining uptime standards and environmental performance. The Montgomery County Power Station project is a prime example of the change in power that MHPS is leading.”