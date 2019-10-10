Colorado Maintains High Ranking in State Energy Efficiency Scorecard

Colorado remained in 14th place in the 2019 State Energy Efficiency Scorecard released recently by the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE), while New Mexico and Nevada achieved higher rankings compared to those in last year’s State Energy Efficiency Scorecard.

Colorado continued its strong showing in 2019, gaining points for increasing funding as well as the energy savings achieved by utility energy efficiency programs. Colorado also gained points for adopting minimum efficiency standards on 15 products in the 2019 legislative session as well as adopting Clean Car Standards. Colorado is the top state in the Southwest region in the 2019 ACEEE scorecard.

Nevada moved up from 29th place in 2018 to 26th place in 2019. Nevada gained points in 2019 for updating its statewide building energy code.

New Mexico moved up from 36th place in 2018 to 33rd place in 2019. New Mexico gained points for adopting new energy efficiency standards and related policies for utility companies.

“We applaud Colorado, New Mexico, and Nevada for their advances in energy efficiency policies and programs, which in turn were recognized by ACEEE. The actions taken by these three states over the past year will result in billions of dollars in economic benefits for families and businesses. The new initiatives will also cut carbon pollution and provide other environmental benefits,” said Howard Geller, Executive Director of the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project (SWEEP).

Arizona and Utah each dropped by two places in the 2019 ACEEE Energy Efficiency Scorecard, with Arizona falling to 19th place and Utah falling to 22nd place. Arizona lost points in the categories of Utility Policies and Programs and Transportation Policies. Utah dropped as a result of declining funding for energy savings from electric utility energy efficiency programs.

“We urge both Arizona and Utah to reverse their backsliding and expand efforts to improve the energy efficiency of homes, workplaces, and vehicles. Doing so would benefit local economies, consumers, and the environment in these states,” Geller said.

Wyoming ranked in 51st place in the 2019 State Energy Efficiency Scorecard, the same position it held in 2018.

The annual ACEEE State Energy Efficiency Scorecard measures states’ progress on a variety of energy efficiency efforts including utility policies and programs, transportation policies, building energy efficiency policies, combined heat and power, and state government initiatives.