Apple Surpasses Clean Energy Goal with New Supplier Commitments

Apple Inc. has nearly doubled the number of suppliers committed to run the company's production on 100% clean energy to 44. This helps Apple surpass its goal of bringing 4GW of renewable energy into its supply chain by 2020. The company now expects to add 1GW more of renewable energy to its supply chain by next year. The latest announcement comes a year after Apple declared that all its global facilities are powered by 100% renewable energy.

“Every time one of our suppliers joins us in our efforts to address climate change, we move closer to a better future for the next generation,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives. “We’ve made it a priority to hold our suppliers accountable to the same environmental standards we observe and hope that our collaboration will show others what is possible. While we are proud of our announcement, we won’t stop driving change within our industry to support the clean energy transition happening globally.”

Apple reduced its comprehensive carbon footprint for the third consecutive year in 2018, largely because of its Supplier Clean Energy Program. Manufacturing makes up 74% of Apple’s carbon footprint, so the program helps its suppliers increase energy efficiency and transition to renewable energy sources. Just last year, Apple and its suppliers participated in clean energy generation that roughly equaled the electricity needed to power over 600,000 homes in the United States.

Apple has further expanded its supplier education and support initiatives through its Clean Energy Portal, an online platform to help suppliers identify renewable energy sources globally. Over 100 suppliers have already registered. Apple launched a first-of-its-kind fund with 10 of its suppliers last year to help finance renewable energy projects in China.

The company has allocated in green bonds the entire US$2.5 billion it had announced earlier. This was the largest amount designated by an U.S. corporation for green bonds. Through its green bond allocations, the company has contributed to 40 environment initiatives around the world, including projects created to cover Apple’s entire electricity load. As of January 2019, approximately 66% of the renewable energy Apple uses comes from such endeavors.

Apple’s green bonds are also notable for the number of areas of environment research and innovation they support. Projects include solar rooftops in Japan, an aquifer to conserve water in Oregon, and the creation of a custom alloy made of 100% recycled aluminum that is now found in the latest MacBook Air and Mac mini.