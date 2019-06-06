Pedernales Electric Cooperative Orders First Energy Storage System

Aggreko has signed an agreement with Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC), the largest electric cooperative in the United States, to install and commission the utility’s first-ever battery energy storage system: a 2.25 MW/4.5 MWh project in Johnson City, Texas.

Managed by Aggreko’s software and integrated with the company’s power electronics, the batteries will provide grid services to the Texas grid operator ERCOT. The system will also provide solar shifting from a nearby solar farm within the PEC service territory.

"We are excited about our partnership with Aggreko, and are eager to move forward with the battery storage initiative," said PEC CEO Julie C. Parsley. "The system will not only provide ancillary services to ERCOT, but will help add capacity to the electric grid."

This will be Aggreko’s sixth battery storage project in the dynamic Texas energy storage market, where the company has long been a leader. These systems include the 36 MW Notrees project, North America’s largest wind-integrated battery plant, and an innovative DOE-funded project with Austin Energy combining 1.75 MW / 3.2 MWh of battery storage and solar power.