NEC Introduces Unique Adaptive Energy Warranty

Company’s technology uses actual usage data to adapt warranties based on system use profiles.

NEC Energy Solutions recently announced the introduction of its unique Adaptive Energy Warranty which uses energy storage system usage data to adapt a system’s energy capacity warranty to fit a customer’s use profile. NEC’s proprietary, advanced AEROS software platform provides real-time usage data to predict energy storage capacity degradation based on different use profiles. The result allows energy storage customers to maximize the value of their power with the knowledge and flexibility to use their system any way they want without worrying about warranty. Warranty adapts depending on the use profile they choose.

The energy storage capacity of any battery decreases with time and use. Some of the more important factors that impact energy storage capacity include energy throughput, cell temperature, average state of charge (SOC), depth of discharge (DOD), resting time, and charge/discharge rate. Customers need to understand how a system’s energy storage capacity degrades or fades so that they can predict the life and performance of the system. However, because of changing market rules, customers often do not know exactly how to use their system. NEC’s Adaptive Energy Warranty and its advanced AEROS software platform allows a customer to change their use profile to optimize the system while the warranty adapts accordingly.

“Our unique Adaptive Energy Warranty, empowered by our proprietary AEROS software platform, is truly where electricity meets digital. We have over 10 years of data and more than 750 MW of energy storage assets around the world that we have used to create mathematical models of energy capacity,” said Steve Fludder, CEO of NEC Energy Solutions. “These models enable our customers to adjust how they operate their systems to optimize value without having to worry about being out of warranty."

