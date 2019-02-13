Menu
Rows of batteries in industrial backup power system
Distributed Energy Resources>Energy Storage

America Should Spend More on Making Better Batteries, Moniz Says

Report identifies advanced nuclear reactors and carbon capture and storage among the other technologies the U.S. should focus on.

(Bloomberg) -- America should spend more money and time on making better batteries -- because they’re nowhere near enough to back up the power on high-voltage grids in the long term, according to former U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz.

Batteries, along with advanced nuclear reactors and carbon capture and storage, are among the technologies that Moniz and energy historian Daniel Yergin identify in a report Wednesday as ones the U.S. should focus more on. Moniz said battery chemistry is ripe for more exploration and that the energy storage systems today won’t cut it for supporting grids because they can only supply power for two to four hours.

“That is nowhere near enough,” said Moniz, who served as U.S. energy secretary under President Barack Obama from 2013 to 2017. “We need batteries that scale, that have storage for extended periods of time.”

Here are other energy technologies worth more U.S. investment, based on the report issued by IHS Markit and Moniz’s Energy Futures Initiative and commissioned by Breakthrough Energy:

Hydrogen, including in fuel cells Advanced manufacturing technologies Energy technologies for buildings Electric grid modernization and smart cities Large-scale carbon management Carbon capture, use and storage Sunlight to fuels Biological sequestration

Breakthrough Energy is a coalition of companies and investors promoting affordable clean energy. Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP, is a member.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Solar panels with wind turbines and electricity pylon at sunset. Clean energy concept.
Applying Flexible Resources to Store Excess Renewable Energy
Jan 28, 2019
ev charger
NYSEG and RG&E Test Energy Storage Technologies
Jan 23, 2019
high-voltage power lines at sunset. electricity distribution station .
Next Steps: Resilience Models for Energy Systems
Jan 22, 2019
Cathode precursor material
Closing the Loop on Energy Storage Materials
Jan 22, 2019