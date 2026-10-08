US EV Optimism Rises as Charging Infrastructure Gains Momentum Despite Sales Slowdown

The North American electric vehicle (EV) landscape is expanding, so much so that companies like FedEx Corp. are investing hundreds of millions of dollars to replace thousands of diesel vehicles as a major modernization effort to achieve future carbon-neutral operations.

In the U.S., current EV owners report high satisfaction and state they would “choose electric again,” helping anchor the broader electrification transition. According to a joint report by mapping company HERE Technologies and research firm SBD Automotive, 53% of U.S. drivers say they are more open to considering an EV than they were a year ago.

The co-developed fourth annual HERE-SBD EV Index 2026 assessment highlighted this growing optimism, fueled by positive perceptions of public charging availability, which helped this outlook jump from 28% in 2025 to 47% in 2026.

To formulate this view of EV readiness, the two companies pair a proprietary EV infrastructure ranking system with consumer surveys. The 2026 analysis included insights from more than 4,000 drivers across the U.S., Europe, India and Australia in June and July 2026.

In the U.S., East Coast states reportedly continue to lead the country in EV market adoption. The top five states in the EV index, according to HERE and SBD, are: Delaware, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

U.S. consumer sentiment rises despite slower EV uptick

Data from the Alliance for Automotive Innovation's EV Sales Dashboard highlight that U.S. EV market share is 5.37% year-to-date, down nearly 3% from the full prior year in 2025. Researchers note that the expiration of the federal EV tax credits contributed to this drop in sales as buyers rushed in late 2025 to secure the $7,500 incentive before it disappeared.

Among the 21.4 million electric vehicles newly registered worldwide in 2025, German non-profit research institute Baden-Württemberg (ZSW) reported that China accounted for 14 million of those new global registrations.