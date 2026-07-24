IONATE Deploys Smart Grid Solutions to Modernize General Motors' Michigan Plant

General Motors (GM) and U.K.-based IONATE, a developer in energy infrastructure technology, are collaborating to deploy IONATE's proprietary smart grid solutions at the automaker's manufacturing plant in Romulus, Michigan. The announcement on Thursday marks the energy infrastructure developer’s entry into the U.S. market following the launch of several utility projects across the European grid.

GM’s 900,000-square-foot Romulus Propulsion Systems plant is currently scaling production of 10-speed transmissions for full-size trucks and SUVs, backed by a recent $300 million investment to expand capacity. Through this new partnership, the facility is integrating IONATE’s Hybrid Intelligent Transformer (HIT) technology, which claims to detect and resolve power flow issues in real time before they affect operations or the surrounding utility grid.

The HIT units were featured in live European grid installations, powering local homes and businesses alongside energy giant Energias de Portugal (EDP) in 2023. The real-time pilot projects measured the regulated voltage spikes caused by the expansion of distributed energy resources such as electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and solar systems. IONATE also collaborated in 2024 with one of London’s largest distribution operators, National Grid Electricity Distribution and researchers from Cardiff University, which measured cost-effective ways to remove grid congestion by deploying HIT units.

By targeting these fluctuations, IONATE founder and CEO Matthew Williams claims the HIT technology can accommodate local utility distribution grids to accept up to 33% more renewable energy without overloading. According to company projections, the tech can carry 25% more power without upgrading poles and wires, reduce power losses by 6% and operate at greater than 99% efficiency—all while integrating into existing substations and facilities.