California Energy Commission Announces $55.2M for Statewide Fast-Charging Expansion

The California Energy Commission (CEC) has announced $55.2 million in new funding through the California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP) to support the deployment of publicly accessible DC fast chargers across the state.

The funding will be distributed through two upcoming application windows under CALeVIP’s Fast Charge California Project, aimed at helping site owners and developers advance ready-to-build charging projects.

The first application window, scheduled for Oct. 7, 2026, through Jan. 14, 2027, will provide incentives covering up to 100% of eligible installation costs for DC fast chargers, with funding capped at $100,000 per charging port. A second funding round, running from Feb. 24, 2027, through May 27, 2027, will offer incentives of up to $55,000 per port for chargers with a minimum output of 150 kW.

According to the CEC, the initiative is intended to expand charging access as electric vehicle adoption continues to increase across California.

“Expanding access to reliable and convenient fast charging is essential to support California’s growing number of electric vehicle drivers and keep the state on track toward its clean transportation goals,” Spencer Reeder, director of the CEC’s Fuels and Transportation Division, said in a statement.

The new funding follows the first incentive window of the Fast Charge California Project, which has awarded approximately $54 million to support more than 1,200 fast-charging ports across 35 California counties. State officials said more than 60% of those chargers are located in underserved communities.

CALeVIP, administered by the Center for Sustainable Energy (CSE), has supported the installation of more than 10,500 chargers statewide. The program is designed to help expand charging infrastructure for California’s growing EV market, which now includes more than 2.2 million light-duty electric vehicles.

“As EV adoption continues to grow across California, public fast charging is becoming essential infrastructure for drivers, communities and businesses,” Scott Shepard, senior director of transportation programs at CSE, said in a statement. “State incentives help site hosts and project developers overcome upfront installation costs, bring chargers online faster, and expand access in underserved areas where charging options remain limited.”

To qualify for the incentives, projects must be publicly accessible and meet program requirements, including obtaining final utility service designs and all necessary permits prior to applying. Priority will be given to projects located in tribal areas, disadvantaged communities and low-income neighborhoods.

Eligible sites may include businesses, public facilities, high-traffic destinations and locations along major travel corridors. Additional application details and eligibility requirements will be posted on the CALeVIP website.

Funding for the initiative comes from the CEC’s Clean Transportation Program and California’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund.