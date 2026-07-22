Action Plan: EU Targets 46% Electrification by 2040 to Drive Decarbonization

European officials unveiled plans this month toward making Europe the first “electro-powered continent” as part of its clean energy transition and decarbonization strategy.

Under its new Electrification Action Plan, the European Commission, the independent executive arm of the European Union, is targeting an ambitious 46% electrification rate by 2040, a goal assessed through the Commission's post-2030 Energy Union package. Meeting this target is projected to cut the EU's annual fossil fuel import bill by approximately $286 billion by 2040 while aligning to become a continent powered by an abundance of domestically produced renewable energy.

Currently, Europe's reliance on imported fossil fuels has exposed the continent to geopolitical shocks that have driven energy prices for both households and businesses, according to officials. Although 70% of EU electricity is generated from domestic clean energy sources, the overall electrification rate of energy demand has reportedly stalled at 23% for a decade.

To address this, the Commission emphasizes that Europe must accelerate its electrification across energy-consuming sectors by implementing a 46% target to bolster the EU economy and energy resilience.

“Requiring Member States to terminate decades-old habits of taxing electricity higher than fossil gas, combined with sensible new measures on network charges, more grid-enhancing technologies and steering in the form of an electrification target, would finally start moving the dial on electrification,” said Supergrid Europe Executive Director, Christian Kjaer, in a statement.

Kjaer adds that this proposal essentially challenges decades of policies that have “held back” electrification progress towards domestic renewables, electric vehicle rollouts and heat pumps in favor of imported fossil fuels.

“It’s a bold move by the Commission to ask Member States to reduce electricity taxes below gas taxes, and it’s in the nations' own long-term interest,” she said.

To finance these 2040 goals, the EU will leverage its Emissions Trading System (ETS), which has reportedly directed more than $308 billion toward improving Europe’s energy system since 2005. ETS was established as an investment engine to reduce carbon emissions across all EU countries while ensuring the lowest possible costs.

But due to geopolitical and economic changes, the EU is reportedly under increased pressure. The ETS will also monitor the EU’s Linear Reduction Factor, keeping the trajectory of domestic climate ambition levels at 3.7% for 2031-2035 and 1.7% for 2036-2040 during a period when emission reduction in Europe is projected to become more challenging.

That is why up to 2% of international credits will fund foreign decarbonization projects, offering flexibility in 2036 through 2040. Additional financial backing includes over $114 billion from the Industrial Decarbonization Bank to scale industrial shifts across Europe.

Member States will also be required to spend 50% of their national ETS revenues on investments to decarbonize ETS sectors, with support from the Modernisation Fund for lower-income Member States.

Although barriers to widespread adoption remain due to overall electricity costs and lengthy grid interconnection periods, these coordinated EU initiatives aim to incentivize corporate transition toward distributed energy resources (DER) such as heat pumps, electric vehicles and battery storage.