Right-Sizing Residential Transformers for EVs

Exactly how quickly the electrification of transportation is ramping up is still an open question. Electric vehicle (EV) adoption projections vary widely, with sources suggesting EV sales’ market share could reach anywhere between 35% and 50% by 2030. According to the automotive research and intelligence firm Wards Intelligence, EVs already represented 11% of light-duty vehicle sales in the United States in 2021.

Though aligned with aggressive decarbonization and electrification goals, these uptake rates pose a challenge for utilities. As EVs gain market share and lawmakers deploy EV-friendly policy to accelerate adoption, utilities must prepare for unknown increases in residential loads due to EV charging. Accommodating the added load could entail changes to established design parameters.

To better understand the impact of increasing EV loads on residential transformers — essential for stepping distribution voltages down for residential end use — our team at POWER Engineers used CYME 9.0 to perform quasi-static time series analysis on a realistic distribution model from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). That, in turn, demanded developing a method for forecasting and creating residential EV charging time series profiles for use in the analysis.

Using these tools, we evaluated changes in diversity factor, load factor and average residential load associated with EV charging. We also identified likely transformer upgrades needed to safely incorporate EV loads into established residential distribution systems. This supports a wider consideration of current transformer sizing procedures with respect to EV loading growth.

Assets like transformers are expected to last 20 to 30 years or more. With EV market share growing year after year, understanding the impact of the associated load changes — and the methodological improvements or technological upgrades needed to accommodate them — is of critical concern for

utilities and stakeholders.