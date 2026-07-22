Building the Utility Workforce of the Future: Training, Technology and Talent for the Modern Grid

As utilities prepare for an increasingly complex and technology-driven grid, workforce development has become a strategic priority. This eBook explores how utilities are modernizing training programs, adopting digital learning tools, leveraging augmented reality and creating new pathways for engineers and lineworkers to develop the skills needed for the future of power delivery. Through real-world examples and industry insights, readers will discover how innovative training approaches are helping preserve institutional knowledge, improve safety and prepare the next generation of utility professionals.

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