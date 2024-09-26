Hawaiian Electric to Utilize Drones Within Maui County, Hawaii Island and Oahu for Aerial Inspections

Hawaiian Electric is utilizing unmanned aircrafts, or drones, for aerial inspections within Maui County, Hawaii Island and Oahu to inspect its electrical infrastructure in identified wildfire risk areas, as part of its ongoing wildfire safety strategy.

“While we often do aerial inspections of our electrical infrastructure by helicopter, we have increased the use of drones as part of our ongoing wildfire mitigation efforts to keep our communities safe,” said Shayna Decker, Hawaiian Electric’s spokesperson. “The drones play a critical role in our inspection process, and the technology enables us to more quickly identify issues to prevent or mitigate wildfires.”

The company E2 has been contracted by Hawaiian Electric, along with the company’s own staff, to conduct inspections with drones. Personnel conducting the inspections will drive in Hawaiian Electric or ProEnergy company marked vehicles.

While the drone operator will wear a Hawaiian Electric or ProEnergy company branded hard hat and vest, all field personnel will carry a Hawaiian Electric contractor or employee identification badge.

The inspections will be performed at the poles and power lines. The operator will make their presence known before accessing any equipment on private property. Electric service will not be impacted.