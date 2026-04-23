DataCapable Launches Callout: A Next-Gen Workforce Coordination Platform for Utilities

DataCapable has introduced a new workforce coordination platform, Callout, aimed at helping utilities manage employee mobilization and response efforts during both routine operations and emergency events.

The platform expands the company’s existing GridPrime software suite and is designed to support utility callout operations, overtime workflows, and System Emergency Assignment (SEA) management. According to the company, Callout is intended to provide greater visibility into workforce availability, qualifications, assignments, and response progress, addressing operational needs that extend beyond traditional notification systems.

Callout integrates several functions into a single system, including employee callout, assignment coordination, roster management, overtime tracking, reporting, and geospatial visibility. The platform is positioned as a coordination layer between dispatch centers and field operations, offering a broader view of workforce activity as events unfold.

Company representatives said the platform reflects the complexity of utility operations, including the need to manage regulatory requirements, unionized workforces, and emergency response protocols across diverse organizational structures.

“Utility callout is not just a communication event. It is an operational event,” said Zac Canders, co-founder of DataCapable, noting that utilities require insight into workforce availability and assignments in order to coordinate responses effectively.

Sandy Buzzard, who has experience as a senior product manager at Duke Energy, said utilities need systems that support staffing decisions and coordination across operations rather than tools focused solely on notifications.

Michael Williams, who has held a principal manager role at Southern California Edison, added that operational visibility and accountability during response efforts are key factors in modern callout systems.

Callout is the latest addition to DataCapable’s GridPrime platform, which also includes applications such as Outage Map, Community Portal, and Threat Detector. The company said the broader platform is designed to support operational intelligence, situational awareness, and coordination between control centers and field crews.

DataCapable develops software tools for utilities focused on improving coordination across customer, field, and operational workflows, particularly during complex events and large-scale emergency responses.