New Line Life Podcast: ICYMI: Lineman's Rodeo Rewind

For more than four decades, the International Lineman's Rodeo has brought the line trade together for camaraderie and competition. Last October, the Rodeo Week drew a record crowd of more than 5,000 attendees. Apprentices and journeymen lineworkers competed in the Pole Climb, Hurtman Rescue and mystery events that showcased safety, skill, tradition and teamwork.

This Line Life Podcast episode revisits top winners, memorable moments and special events ahead of the 2026 competition. Read the full article from the December 2025 issue and check out more coverage on field-focused Electric Utility Operations page of the T&D World website.

You can also learn more about the 2026 International Lineman's Rodeo, slated for Oct. 14-17, 2026, in Kansas City, by subscribing to our Lineman Life or Lineman's Rodeo News enewsletters or by visiting the International Lineman's Rodeo Association (ILRA) website.