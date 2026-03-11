|
Line Life

ICYMI: Ramping Up Resiliency and Reliability in Illinois

March 11, 2026
69b186ffe1274955e26fad57 Beige And Black Modern Podcast Youtube Thumbnail
Listen on Apple buttonListen on Spotify buttonListen on iHeartRadio buttonListen on Podbean button

In this ICYMI episode of the Line Life Podcast, we are sharing the narrated version of an article from the November 2025 issue of T&D World magazine on how Ameren Illinois is using new technology to inspect aging sub-transmission conductors and prioritize line rebuilds.

The utility manages more than 45,000 miles of power lines supported by about 1.3 million utility poles, including 2,000 high-strength composite poles. Ameren Illinois adopted the LineVue device to perform comprehensive, cost-effective inspections of conductor spans, improving accuracy over traditional visual methods. LineVue technology enables remote, real-time assessment of conductor health, identifying issues such as rust, pitting and broken strands on energized lines up to 500 kV. 

To read the full story, click here.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

New Lithium-Ion Battery Cabinets Feature Built-in Fire Suppression
DTECH 2026 Recap: Connecting Utilities, Technology, and Industry Experts
8 Types of Electrical Conduit and Their Uses
Sponsored
How to calculate electrical conduit labor and installation costs
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of TD World, create an account today!