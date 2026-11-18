When it comes to providing effective digital tools to skilled workers, the economic stakes are high. With 34 million U.S. skilled workers and 1.4 billion worldwide, Index AR Solutions estimates these markets to be $260 billion and $2 trillion, respectively, in potential annual revenue. However, there is little room for error.

“The opportunity is enormous, but the error budget is tiny,” said Dr. Doug Schmidt, dean of the College of Computing, Data Science and Physics at the College of William and Mary during his presentation at the Index AR Solutions Fall Client Conference on Oct. 27 in Williamsburg, Virginia.

During the conference, which focused on accelerating workforce development, Dr. Schmidt made the case that AI in its current form will fail the skilled workforce and outlined what it will take for AI to become an effective tool for skilled workers.

Dr. Schmidt serves on the W&M Military Veterans Advisory Board with Chancellor Bob Gates and Dan Arczynski, president and CEO of Index. Through a series of visits and discussions, Dr. Schmidt saw firsthand Index’s work developing digital tools for their clients’ large workforces. He is particularly focused on the concept of Augmented Intelligence (AI+).

In its current state, AI fails where work is unforgiving, he said. Consumer-focused AI is optimized to be helpful, Schmidt explained, whereas AI used in high-consequence skilled work must be optimized to support safe decisions.

Organizations considering AI should ask what the consequences of an incorrect answer would be and how likely someone would be to recognize the mistake. With AI in its current form, the answers are unacceptable when it comes to the skilled workspace where people work with their hands.

“In high-stakes domains, plausible AI answers can still be dangerous answers,” said Dr. Schmidt.

He identified three concerns:

AI can be confidently wrong.

AI can give the right answer in the wrong situation.

AI has no safe offramp.

For skilled workers, the potential consequences of failure are steep and include worker injury, equipment damage, service outage, environmental impact, rework, quality escapes, missed schedules and loss of confidence and trust in leadership. The opportunity is to support trained workers with trusted intelligence that is based on curated, vetted data – the foundation of AI+.

Dr. Schmidt outlined three keys to making AI+ effective:

Curated data – Multi-media, multi-modal, multi-layered content fully vetted by stakeholders and skilled workers.

Constrained AI – Guardrails in place to keep the model trained on the rich, fully vetted content.

Humans in the loop – Continuous upgrades and refreshing of client content, along with people who oversee the tools and retain authority.

The market for AI+ tools supporting skilled workers, especially in the United States, is an enormous opportunity, according to the presentation. The lack of trained skilled workers across every industry is well documented, to include utilities, energy, shipbuilding, defense, health care, and more. By empowering the skilled workforce, AI+ can help create great-paying jobs and careers, especially in the U.S., where the threat of AI eliminating white-collar jobs and careers is top of mind, he said.