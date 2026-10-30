Video Slideshow: Live from the 2026 Lineman's Rodeo Grounds

The 42nd International Lineman's Rodeo brought lineworkers from around the world to Kansas City for a week of competition and camaraderie. Chandler Stafford of the Endeavor Business Media event team captured the competition's highlights in this video, filmed on the Rodeo grounds in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

If you have videos you'd like to share with us to post on our new International Lineman's Rodeo Roundup page on our T&D World website, please email them to Amy Fischbach at [email protected] or share them with Linemen World on Instagram.