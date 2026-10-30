Video Montage: Scenes from the 2026 Lineman's Expo Show Floor

See highlights of the Expo, in which thousands of attendees visited hundreds of booths to compete in contests, pick up swag and learn about what's new in the line trade.
Oct. 30, 2026
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Chandler Stafford
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Get a glimpse into the action on the show floor at the 2026 International Lineman's Expo in this video montage created by Chandler Stafford of Endeavor Business Media.

See scenes featuring the KC Wolf and Chiefs cheerleaders, contests underway, podcast guests in interviews, and more. 

Thousands of lineworkers and their families traveled to Kansas City for the International Lineman's Rodeo Week, which also included a Safety and Training Conference, Trade Night, BBQ and an annual competition.

For more coverage, visit tdworld.com/international-linemans-rodeo or stay tuned to the Line Life Podcast at linelife.podbean.com.

Chandler Stafford
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Scenes from the Show Floor

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