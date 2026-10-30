Video Spotlight: Lineworkers Pour into the Lineman's Expo

Long before the doors open at the Overland Park Convention Center, lineworkers and their families line up for their opportunity to get the best swag on the show floor.

In the time-lapse video below, Chandler Stafford of our Endeavor Business Media events team captured the moment when the attendees came flooding into the exhibit hall. Can you spot your team?

If you have any photos or videos you'd like to share with us, please email them to Amy Fischbach, Head of Content for T&D World and host of the Line Life Podcast. While our last International Lineman's Rodeo News enewsletter for 2026 will be going out on Nov. 2, we will continue to post coverage on our new International Lineman's Rodeo Roundup page.

Also look for more coverage in the December print issue of T&D World magazine, which will feature an article about the competition as well as another story about the 2025 International Lineman's Rodeo Week in our field-focused Electric Utility Operations section.