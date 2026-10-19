Line Life Podcast: Putting Lineworkers in the Spotlight

For the last few years, on the T&D World Line Life Podcast, I've had the honor of sharing the stories of the men and women who work on the line and brave challenging weather to keep the power on for their communities.

At the 2026 International Lineman's Expo, I again recorded conversations with future Line Life Podcast guests for upcoming episodes. Stay tuned to linelife.podbean.com to hear these episodes and more.

Also, if you couldn't make it to the International Lineman's Rodeo Week but still want to be considered as a guest, please email Amy Fischbach, Head of Content for T&D World and host of the Line Life Podcast. We look forward to hearing from you!