Hurricane Isaias: Advanced Preparation Leads to Rapid Response

Electric companies in the path of Hurricane Isaias activated their emergency response plans and coordinated closely with industry and government partners before the hurricane even made landfall.

For example, according to the Edison Electric Institute, they strategically pre-positioned equipment, resources, and restoration workers so impacted companies could begin damage assessments and restore power as soon as it was safe to do so.

The companies and crews were ready when the Category 2 storm recently made landfall near Destin, Florida, according to the Edison Electric Institute (EEI).

At its peak, Isaias knocked out power to about 950,000 customers. Crews restored power to more than 882,000 customers less than three days after landfall because they were already in place.

"Electric companies were ready before Isaias made landfall, and that preparation is paying off for customers," said EEI President and CEO Drew Maloney. "Year-round planning, close coordination with federal, state and local partners, and sustained investments in a stronger, smarter grid put thousands of workers in position to restore power quickly and safely. Crews won't stop until every customer who can safely receive power is back on."

Crews have been working around the clock, with more than 25,000 workers from at least 25 states supporting the restoration effort.

For more information, stay tuned to the EEI Storm Center.