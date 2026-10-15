New Tester Allows Lineworkers to Evaluate Insulator Conditions in the Field

Visit the Greenlee booth #322 for the new Greenlee IT-5 Insulator Tester, which delivers quick, confident and reliable verification with simple visual and audible feedback.

Designed for utility line work, the IT-5 Insulator Tester gives crews a fast, straightforward way to evaluate insulator condition in the field.

It detects internal dielectric failures in porcelain and glass suspension insulators and identifies surface contamination on all insulator types —including porcelain, ceramic, glass and polymer/composite.

Instant Read & Audible Buzzer - Multi‑level LED scale and audible cue provides immediate go/no insulator status ​

Simple Interface - Single on/off button and battery status indicator makes operation straightforward and easy to learn

Lightweight, Balanced Housing - Balanced design reduces fatigue and supports stable use on a hot stick during long repeated work​

Universal Hot‑Stick Attachment - Works with spline and shotgun sticks to fit existing familiar linework tools

USB‑C Rechargeable Battery - Serviceable, rechargeable battery and easy field charging for more time on the line​

Backwards Compatibility - Upgrade fleets without replacing accessory probes from legacy IT-4 Insulator Tester ​

Learn more by visiting the website.