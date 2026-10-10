Milwaukee Tool to Unveil New Women's Safety Vests

Milwaukee Tool, an exhibitor at the International Lineman's Rodeo, will be announcing the Class 2 Women's Yellow High Visibility Performance Safety Vest, designed to provide the best fit while carrying more.

The exhibitor will also be introducing the Class 2 Women's Yellow High Visibility Safety Vest, designed to deliver the best fit for women on the job site.

To learn more, swing by the Milwaukee Tools booth at the International Lineman's Expo. You can also stop by the T&D World booth to get your badge scanned, subscribe to our field-focused Lineman Life enewsletter and enter a drawing for a prize package worth more than $1,300 from Milwaukee Tool. The winner will be announced at the 2026 Lineman's BBQ.