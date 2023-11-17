Buckingham Releases New Products for Lineworkers

Lineworkers depend on the latest tools, technologies and personal protective equipment to do their jobs safely and efficiently. Buckingham Manufacturing recently released new products, which are specifically designed for the line trade. Check out a few of them below.
The Adjustable TriFit™ Short Back Belt, a fully adjustable belt, is now equipped with three forms of adjustment. The patented Adjustable TriFit™ Short Back Belt allows the user to easily adjust both the upper and lower sets of D-rings AND offers an adjustable man-rated upper belt strap. The adjustable belt strap allows for more adjustment on the lower end of the adjustment range to fit a wider variety of body styles. This is especially useful for smaller-waisted users.
The Buck Featherweight Harness features an Anti Chafe Technology (ACT) Collar™ with folded, stitched, and leather-lined shoulder straps to reduce neck chafing while working overhead, creating a much more comfortable day on the job. Similarly, through advanced design and materials and by removing the back pad, incorporating exclusively aluminum hardware, and a hook and loop chest strap, Buckingham has achieved its lightest harness to date, weighing just 2.8 lbs.
This gear bag is constructed from a heavy-duty water resistant vinyl and Cordura material throughout. The BuckPack™ Pro features a removable separator if you want to keep clothing/gear away from other gear that may be dirty. High-grade zippers throughout for easy access and a name tag/company tag pocket. The backpack shoulder straps can be packed away into a separate storage pocket in the back pad when not in use. The back pad pocket is also great storage for handsaws, laptops, paperwork/binders/folders, etc.