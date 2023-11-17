Buckingham Releases New Products for Lineworkers

This gear bag is constructed from a heavy-duty water resistant vinyl and Cordura material throughout. The BuckPack™ Pro features a removable separator if you want to keep clothing/gear away from other gear that may be dirty. High-grade zippers throughout for easy access and a name tag/company tag pocket. The backpack shoulder straps can be packed away into a separate storage pocket in the back pad when not in use. The back pad pocket is also great storage for handsaws, laptops, paperwork/binders/folders, etc.