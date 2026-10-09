Hubbell Lineman’s Council Brings Field Insight to Product Innovation

The Hubbell Lineman’s Council brings lineworkers together with Hubbell engineering, product management, and marketing teams to help shape the next generation of transmission and distribution solutions.

Council members provide real-world feedback on tools, gear, prototypes, safety needs and field challenges so future products align with the people who use them every day.

The Council will hold its annual in-person session during the International Lineman’s Rodeo. Visit Hubbell at Booth 401 to learn more about the Council and explore the latest tools and product updates.