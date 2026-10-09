Hubbell Lineman’s Council Brings Field Insight to Product Innovation

The Hubbell Lineman’s Council brings lineworkers together with Hubbell engineering, product management, and marketing teams to help shape the next generation of transmission and distribution solutions.
Council members provide real-world feedback on tools, gear, prototypes, safety needs and field challenges so future products align with the people who use them every day.
The Council will hold its annual in-person session during the International Lineman’s Rodeo. Visit Hubbell at Booth 401 to learn more about the Council and explore the latest tools and product updates.
About the Lineman Council
The Hubbell Lineman’s Council is a select, national group of lineworkers who provide real-world insight to help shape the next generation of transmission and distribution solutions.
Council members collaborate directly with Hubbell engineering, product management and marketing teams to ensure new products are safe, practical and aligned with real field needs. This partnership helps drive innovation while reinforcing Hubbell’s commitment to supporting the crews who rely on these solutions every day.
Program Structure
- One in‑person annual session held during the International Lineman’s Rodeo in Overland Park, Kansas
- Two virtual working sessions per year
- Two online surveys per year
- Two-year term
Why Participate?
- Influence the design of future tools, gear and equipment
- Provide feedback on prototypes and pre‑commercial concepts
- Elevate safety needs and field pain points directly to manufacturers
- Build industry connections and represent your utility/region
- Help improve the products that lineworkers across the country use every day
Join the Lineman’s Council
To be considered for future participation, register now.
If you are interested in learning more about the program, please email [email protected].