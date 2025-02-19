Lineman’s Rodeo Week Connects the Competitors

About 300 people registered for the conference, which was a good turnout for the 40th anniversary of the Lineman’s Rodeo, says Rustin Owen, a member of the ILRA safety and training committee and safety observer at the International Lineman’s Rodeo. Along with line apprentices, journeyman lineworkers and supervisors, students from Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City actively participated in the safety discussions. Owen says it’s very important for students to attend and learn more their future careers in the line trade. It also reinforces the importance of safety, not just in the classroom, but also when they move out into the field and start their apprenticeship programs.

Beyond the line students, several journeyman lineworkers from the 249th Engineer Battalion also attended the conference. Owen, who helped to start the U.S. Army Prime Power training school for lineworkers at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, says he appreciated having them in attendance.

“I worked very hard to build that school for the Army linemen and seeing the teams grow to this amount has been great,” he said. “It's almost like having a legacy that you get to see grow every year. It's very important to me and I love to see them in the safety conference to press that on.”

Protecting Workers

This year, the conference focused on everything from proper hydration and heat exhaustion to situational awareness and personal protective equipment. Because lineworkers often work outside in extreme temperatures, they can often get prolonged exposure to heat. The attendees learned how to protect themselves against the dangers of dehydration by listening to the keynote presentation by Dylon Koch from the Working Athlete. Koch told the lineworkers that to keep their bodies in proper working order, they must focus on proper hydration.

“The most important piece of equipment you own is your body,” Koch stressed during his presentation. “We can have the best fall protection, hard hats and PPE, but if your body shuts down, none of the other stuff matters at the end of the day.”

To further safeguard lineworkers from heat-related injuries, illnesses and fatalities, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) proposed a standard, which is now open for public comments. Throughout many of the presentations, the speakers discussed possible future changes to safety practices due to this standard, Owen says.