Download the 2026 ILR Mobile App

Thousands of attendees come to Kansas City every year for the International Lineman's Rodeo Week. To stay on top of what is happening, make sure you download the official mobile app, sponsored by Buckingham Manufacturing.

Here's how to do it:

Download Attendee Mobile directly from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store . Open the application and allow push notifications when prompted to receive event updates throughout the week. Search for "INTERNATIONAL LINEMAN'S RODEO" within the app and select the specific event.

By downloading the app, you can check out the following: