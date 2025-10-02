Download the 2025 ILR Mobile App

Attendees can stay updated on all the activities during the 2025 International Lineman's Rodeo Week by downloading the app.
Oct. 2, 2025
If you want to keep updated on the schedule and activities for the International Lineman's Rodeo Week, make sure you download the official ILR mobile app, sponsored by Buckingham. 

You can view the exhibitor map so you can plan your visit to the Lineman's Expo, connect with other attendees, view the schedule for the week and more. 

You can download it in three easy steps:

  1. Scan the QR Code or download the ATTENDEE MOBILE directly from the Apple or Google Play store.
  2. Open the app and, as prompted, allow push notifications for updates throughout the week.
  3. Search “INTERNATIONAL LINEMAN’S RODEO” and select the event.
